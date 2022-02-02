Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nautilus, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nautilus in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Nautilus stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

