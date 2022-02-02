Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

CP opened at C$90.68 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

