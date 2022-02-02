Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

