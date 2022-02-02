Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.65 and its 200 day moving average is $201.44.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.