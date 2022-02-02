Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $638.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

