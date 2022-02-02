Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 944 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

