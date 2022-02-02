Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

