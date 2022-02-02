Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

