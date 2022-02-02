Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 4,098 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

