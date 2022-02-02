Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

