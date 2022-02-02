Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Envista has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.