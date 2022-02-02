Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.49%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

