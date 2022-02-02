Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 280,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

