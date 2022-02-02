Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris stock opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 951.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

