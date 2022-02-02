Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.29. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 855,306 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$361.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$268.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

