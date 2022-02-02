Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $778,919 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

