Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enova International stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $778,919 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
