Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as high as C$15.28. Enerplus shares last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 1,175,217 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

