Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$277.09.

Shares of EDV opened at C$28.96 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.52. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

