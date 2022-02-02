Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

