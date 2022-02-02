Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71 to $4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $17.792 billion to $18.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.39 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15 to $1.20 EPS.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

