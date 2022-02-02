Emercoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,695.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $12,695.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,742,561 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

