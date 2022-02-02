Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

EMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

EMA stock traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$59.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$63.71.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

