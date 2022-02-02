Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.761 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43 EPS.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 3,770,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

