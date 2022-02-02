Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.