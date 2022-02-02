Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $152.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

