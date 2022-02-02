Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

