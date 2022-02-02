EFFORCE Hits Market Cap of $34.88 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $34.88 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00118557 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

