Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Educational Development has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years. Educational Development has a dividend payout ratio of 137.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Educational Development alerts:

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.