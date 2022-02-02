Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

EIX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 4,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,492. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

