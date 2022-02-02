eBoost 1-Day Volume Tops $53.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $53.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.00297677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

