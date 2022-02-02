EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Hits $6.32 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00006507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $257,600.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00116284 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.