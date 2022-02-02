Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. 32,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,388. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

