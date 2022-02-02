Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EAXR stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.
Ealixir Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.