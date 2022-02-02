Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EAXR stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

