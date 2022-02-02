e-Money (NGM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $677,820.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. e-Money has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $677,820.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.77 or 0.07191724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.94 or 1.00095439 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053404 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

