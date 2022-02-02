Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $922-924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.69 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 254,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.