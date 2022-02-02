Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

DT stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

