Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 5.3%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $55.32. Approximately 7,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,065,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.