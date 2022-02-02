Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American States Water by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

