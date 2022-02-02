Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 470 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

