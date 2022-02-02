Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.37. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $148.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.56. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.