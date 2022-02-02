Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

NYSE:COF opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $103.68 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

