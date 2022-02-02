Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

