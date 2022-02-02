Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 213.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

