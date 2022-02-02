Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $169.69 on Monday. Dover has a 1 year low of $117.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

