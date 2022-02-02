Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DSEY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,868. Diversey has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Diversey by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSEY. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.