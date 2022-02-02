Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Up 2.1%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.45 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.76). 10,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 169,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.33 ($0.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £95.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

