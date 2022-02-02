Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,589 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $35,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 10,736.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth $31,674,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

