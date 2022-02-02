Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $124.06

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.06, but opened at $120.96. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $122.52, with a volume of 9,907 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

