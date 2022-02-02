Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diodes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Diodes worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

