Dimecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $171.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00125125 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

